Speech to Text for North Vermillion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to return... no one last year in the wabash valley had a better high school football season than north vermillion..... the falcons finished as the 1a state runner-up.....it was their second state finals appearance in the last five years.... north vee was practicing this afternoon, getting ready for next weeks season opener at owen valley... the falcons return 13 starters including standout qb brennan ellis and running back wyatt reynolds.... despite their great season one year ago head coach brian crabtree says his program has unfinished business to take care of this year!