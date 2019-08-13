Clear

North Vermillion

Falcons coming off state finals appearance

to return... no one last year in the wabash valley had a better high school football season than north vermillion..... the falcons finished as the 1a state runner-up.....it was their second state finals appearance in the last five years.... north vee was practicing this afternoon, getting ready for next weeks season opener at owen valley... the falcons return 13 starters including standout qb brennan ellis and running back wyatt reynolds.... despite their great season one year ago head coach brian crabtree says his program has unfinished business to take care of this year!
