Clear

Terre Haute needs crossing guards

Terre Haute needs crossing guards

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 6:29 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute needs crossing guards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"help is wanted" for a job in terre haute.. looking to keep "your children safe". /////// "in today's world people are busy and they are not paying attention. even though they go through that intersection every day. . . some days they're just not thinking." /////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday.. august 13th. "the terre haute police department says".. it needs "crossing guards" for terre haute schools. /////// in "this safety alert"... news 10's "dominic miranda".. i "live".. to explain why this role is so very important. /////// susie. . . kids cross intersections like these every single day coming to school and on their way home. its up to these school crossing guards to ensure their safety. i spoke with terre haute police officer ryan adamson earlier today. he says there are 3 crossing guard spots currently open throughout the city. these positions pay 27-hundred dollars a year. the hours are typically 7:30 to 8 in the morning and 2:30 to 3 in the afternoon depending on how far you are from the school. adamson says it doesn't take much to be a school crossing guard. . . except a focus on children. ///// //////// "safety is paramount. that's the number one goal." /// you just have to care about the children of our community and have a genuine interest for them to get to school safely." ///////// you can apply to fill one of those 3 open positions and become a school crossing guard. we've linked you to that information at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. coming up at 6. . . you'll hear from a current school crossing guard on what he loves about his job. reporting live in terre haute. . . i'm dominic miranda. . . news 10. //////////
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Sunny and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute needs crossing guards

Image

City leaders considering replacing aging Forest Park pool with a splash pad

Image

U.S. Senator makes stop at 181st Intelligence Wing

Image

Commissioners approve four-way stop at Terre Haute intersection, after school corporation request

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Good Samaritan breaks ground on health education center

Image

YMCA set to offer new program to get kids moving

Image

Vigo County leaders bring outside help after ransomware attack

Image

Vigo County forced to pay $16,000 in attorney fees for Jauston Huerta

Image

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States