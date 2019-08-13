Speech to Text for Terre Haute needs crossing guards

"help is wanted" for a job in terre haute.. looking to keep "your children safe". /////// "in today's world people are busy and they are not paying attention. even though they go through that intersection every day. . . some days they're just not thinking." /////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday.. august 13th. "the terre haute police department says".. it needs "crossing guards" for terre haute schools. /////// in "this safety alert"... news 10's "dominic miranda".. i "live".. to explain why this role is so very important. /////// susie. . . kids cross intersections like these every single day coming to school and on their way home. its up to these school crossing guards to ensure their safety. i spoke with terre haute police officer ryan adamson earlier today. he says there are 3 crossing guard spots currently open throughout the city. these positions pay 27-hundred dollars a year. the hours are typically 7:30 to 8 in the morning and 2:30 to 3 in the afternoon depending on how far you are from the school. adamson says it doesn't take much to be a school crossing guard. . . except a focus on children. ///// //////// "safety is paramount. that's the number one goal." /// you just have to care about the children of our community and have a genuine interest for them to get to school safely." ///////// you can apply to fill one of those 3 open positions and become a school crossing guard. we've linked you to that information at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. coming up at 6. . . you'll hear from a current school crossing guard on what he loves about his job. reporting live in terre haute. . . i'm dominic miranda. . . news 10. //////////