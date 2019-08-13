Speech to Text for City leaders considering replacing aging Forest Park pool with a splash pad

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local park a local park could be making changes to the pool in the near future. on news 10 first at five... we told you city leaders in brazil are considering replacing the forest park pool with a splash pad. news 10's jada huddlestun has continuing coverage for you this evening. she joins us now to share how those in the community feel about the potential change. city leaders say they're considering the idea of a splash pad because it would save money.. and also allow the splash pad to stay open longer than the pool. i spoke with a local mother today. she says something like this could be beneficial to several families in the area. briana bowling brings her son to play at forest park. she says she doesn't go to the pool often.. but upgrading the pool to a splash pad could change her mind. "there's nothing to do around town with babies or younger kids. basically it would be an attraction for other towns as well." bowling says adding a splash pad would give more opportunites for families. she says she tends to stay away from the forest park pool simply because there's too many people for young kids to be around. "friends houses and people that we know that have pools because it's so over crowded. it's the only thing to do in town in the summer, so it's packed usually." those who are looking into the idea say it could help save money in the long run. "we had a lot of issues i mean financially. a lot more than what we're normally dealing with when we open. everybody has started going to this splash pad. they're cheaper to operate. our parks department i mean we don't have a big budget, so we're trying to look into the future and keep costs down for us." public opinion plays a role in making this decision. that's why it's important to hear from you at home. "honestly they don't really ask our opinion on many things, or what gets done with the town. it's nice that they're asking. we at least get a say in something that involves our kids and help improve the town." the pool will re-open again next year as normally scheduled. if you'd like to give your input on the idea of replacing it with a splash pad.. you can contact the mayors office or parks department dircetly. back to you. i'll have your full forecast...coming up after the break.