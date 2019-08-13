Speech to Text for U.S. Senator makes stop at 181st Intelligence Wing

u.s. senator u.s. senator mike braun visited the wabash valley today. braun stopped at the 181st intelligence wing. it's a unit of the air national guard. braun received a tour of the facility. the senator says he wanted to hear from the people at the guard. he says what they do is important. "the national guard. the military in general. i believe it's the most important thing we do as a federal government." senator braun is touring the state of indiana as part of his "solutions"