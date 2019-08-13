Speech to Text for Commissioners approve four-way stop at Terre Haute intersection, after school corporation request

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

what he's loved for nearly a decade. with more traffic at a local intersection... vigo county leaders are making it safer for area kids. this is at 29th and a half street and morris avenue. that's on the north side. commissioners approved plans to put a 4-way stop there. that's after a request from the school corporation. with a new school year underway... more kids are in the area. commissioners say work should