Speech to Text for Good Samaritan breaks ground on health education center

"from china". "a wabash valley hospital".. has broken ground "on a new facility". it will help educate "medical residents" "at good samaritan hospital". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains "how" ////// "in just a few months a new building will sit on this empty lot just behind me. the new health education center will have a lot of different uses. one of those being to house new medical residents." the total cost of the project is 2.5 million dollars. the facility will be called the charles c. hedde health education center. heede was a doctor at good samaritan. the ground breaking comes on the second aniversary of his passing. good samaritan has become what hospital officals call a "teaching hospital". they say heede was instrumental in that evolution. the center will be home to forty medical residents. hospital leaders hope keeping students in town during their residency will help to keep them for their careers. "we are partnering obviously with indiana university school of medicine in evansville. in june psyc residents arrived on campus, we have four of them right now. next year we'll get another four psyc plus eight to ten internal medicine residents." "i had the opportunity to speak with dr. hedde's son today. at the top of the hour i'll have what this new facility means to him and his family. in vincennes, gary brian news 10."