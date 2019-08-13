Clear

Good Samaritan breaks ground on health education center

Good Samaritan breaks ground on health education center

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 5:19 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 5:19 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Good Samaritan breaks ground on health education center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"from china". "a wabash valley hospital".. has broken ground "on a new facility". it will help educate "medical residents" "at good samaritan hospital". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains "how" ////// "in just a few months a new building will sit on this empty lot just behind me. the new health education center will have a lot of different uses. one of those being to house new medical residents." the total cost of the project is 2.5 million dollars. the facility will be called the charles c. hedde health education center. heede was a doctor at good samaritan. the ground breaking comes on the second aniversary of his passing. good samaritan has become what hospital officals call a "teaching hospital". they say heede was instrumental in that evolution. the center will be home to forty medical residents. hospital leaders hope keeping students in town during their residency will help to keep them for their careers. "we are partnering obviously with indiana university school of medicine in evansville. in june psyc residents arrived on campus, we have four of them right now. next year we'll get another four psyc plus eight to ten internal medicine residents." "i had the opportunity to speak with dr. hedde's son today. at the top of the hour i'll have what this new facility means to him and his family. in vincennes, gary brian news 10." ////// "rain" is still a threat for us.. but "not" for too much longer! the storm team's "brady harp" is back "with an importan update"! /////////// tonight: sky clears up, cooler.low: 64 tomorrow: cooler.low: 64 clears up, tonight: sky /////////// update"! important "with an harp" is bac team's "brady the storm much longer! "not" for too for us.. but stil
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Showers & Storms Linger
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute needs crossing guards

Image

City leaders considering replacing aging Forest Park pool with a splash pad

Image

U.S. Senator makes stop at 181st Intelligence Wing

Image

Commissioners approve four-way stop at Terre Haute intersection, after school corporation request

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Good Samaritan breaks ground on health education center

Image

YMCA set to offer new program to get kids moving

Image

Vigo County leaders bring outside help after ransomware attack

Image

Vigo County forced to pay $16,000 in attorney fees for Jauston Huerta

Image

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States