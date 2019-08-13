Clear

YMCA set to offer new program to get kids moving

YMCA set to offer new program to get kids moving

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 5:15 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

back to you. ////// "the y-m-c-a in terre haute" is launching "a new program" to get kids moving. it's a physical education class tailored "toward home-schooled students". "the program" is for students in pre-kindergarten through the 5th grade. it will involve "sports" and "team-building activities". "the y-m-c-a says".. it's all about "having fun" and "staying active"! ///// ////// we wanted to provide an opportunity to families who spend their time teaching their youth at home, a chance to get out, do something physical, keep phys ed and the importance of health and nutrition in those households. ////// "classes" are "monday afternoons". "the program" starts "on september 9th". you "do" need to register. and we've put that information for you over at "w-t-h-i t-v
