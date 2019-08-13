Speech to Text for Vigo County forced to pay $16,000 in attorney fees for Jauston Huerta

"vigo county" has to pay "16"-thousand-dollars "for attorney fees" in the lawsuit "over the county jail". "according to court documents".. "the county" and "lawyers" "for justin huerta" agreed to this amount. "huerta" was "an inmate". he filed "a personal injury claim". "he said".. he was hurt as a result "of conditions at the jail". and "that issue" was "settled" earlier this year. at that time.. he asked "for attorney fees". this is only "1"-piece of the jail lawsuit. "the county" still has to continue "the new jail process" and "report