Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

fire crews were hard at work this morning. that's after a massive warehouse fire in terre haute. crews were called around 8 sunday night. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the warehouse. she has more on what the scene looks like now. this warehouse is located near maple avenue. the flames are finally out, but you can still smell the smoke in the air. (adlib scene around me). take a look at the video on your screen. this is some of the footage our crews got yesterday.. look at large those flames are. dispatch told us neighbors thought there were multiple fires due to the large flames. we were able to get on the property last night as this happened. terre haute arson investigator norm loudermilk escorted our crew onto the property. this property is the same warehouse that caught fire earlier this year. you may remember it as the old fibre box plant. loudermilk says the cause of the fire is under investigation. the good news is the building was empty, and there are no known injuries at this time. because the building was empty, loudermilk says the cause is likely arson. the fire is still under investigation at this point. we'll continue to follow this developing story and bring any updates as we learn more. reporting live in terre haute, jk, news 10.

a warning for drivers in vigo county. school buses have a new tool to make sure you obey stop arm laws. the school corporation added 17 new buses with stop arm cameras. they take pictures of cars that speed by when the arms are out.

textbook fees for kindergarten through eighth grade should be out in a couple weeks here in vigo county high school totals will come out at the end of september. if you're struggling with paying fees leaders recommend applying for free-and-reduced lunch. that's because it could significantly cut your costs. for more on how to apply for free and reduced lunch to help with your bill visit our website wthitv.com.

if you live in clay county - get ready for a tax increase. the county's local option income tax will increase by one tenth of a percent the funds will go towards the expensive equipment and maintenance of the county's emergency dispatch. the county has been picking up excess fees for the services for several years. the new revenue should cover the cost of dispatch for all of clay county.

greene county commissioners are working toward applying for a grant to construct a new richland-plummer bridge in bloomfield. but for now the bridge remains open with single lane traffic. once work begins the current bridge would then only be open to foot traffic. the project is estimated to cost $4.6 million. greene county would only be responsible for 20% with the help of federal aid. in the meantime, crews will continue to make repairs to some of the current issues that the bridge is experiencing.

today we're looking at the chance to see showers and a few thunderstorms. day time highs today at 89, but the heat index will make it feel like triple digits. tonight showers continue, but start to slow down. overnight lows still very warm at 75. tomorrow a few scattered showers linger, but seeing more sunshine. day time highs tomorrow at 86.