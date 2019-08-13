All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hopefully things will be more comfortable today at the vigo county courthouse. the courthouse closed at noon yesterday. that was due to issues with the h-vac system. but we're told the courthouse should be back open as usual this morning.

vigo county school corporation officials are trying to track down the source of two threatening phone calls made to terre haute south vigo high school. the calls were vague in nature, but were enough to put the school in lockout mode. that meant students could come and go, but visitors could not. for students the school day continued as usual. however, there was more police presence on school grounds. officials say the phone calls had out of town numbers.

two teenagers face criminal charges in connection with a massive warehouse fire. it happened sunday night around 8 o'clock. this is the old fiber box plant near the 17th and maple avenue area. this is the second time this year this building has been set on fire. investigators do not believe the teens were responsible for the first arson at the warehouse back in april.

happening now for a second day hong kong airports have cancelled all flights. that's after protesters took over the terminals. this is the scene at hong kong international airport. protests have turned increasingly violent between police and demonstrators. it started over a proposal to allow extradition from hong kong to china. demonstrations have turned into calls for greater democracy. the united states and several other countries have issued travel advisories because of the unrest.

a traffic alert for drivers in clay county, indiana. the indiana department of transportation says a patch and re-surfacing project will start monday on u.s. highway 40. it spans eastern brazil through knightsville and harmony. workers will start by updating the curb ramps to be compliant with the americans with disabilities act. Then there will be road patching. it should be done by november. and in the spring u-s highway 40 will be re-surfaced. crews will also work on u-s highway 231 through greencastle in putnam county. and the work there should start on monday and last through mid-september.