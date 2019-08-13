Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. NW breeze. High: 86°

Tuesday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler and less humid. Low: 65°

Wednesday: Plenty of sun, warm & calm. High: 85°

Detailed Forecast:

Through our day today, we will see the sun break through in the morning/mid day hours. Then in the afternoon, a few more pop u showers and storms are possible. Highs today in the mid 80's. Tonight showers and storms taper off, with overnight lows dropping to the mid 60's. Tomorrow will be sunny and calm, with a high of 85.