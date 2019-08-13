Clear

Tuesday: Scattered showers. NW breeze. High: 86°

Through our day today, we will see the sun break through in the morning/mid day hours.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 7:38 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Tuesday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler and less humid. Low: 65°

Wednesday: Plenty of sun, warm & calm. High: 85°

Detailed Forecast:

Through our day today, we will see the sun break through in the morning/mid day hours. Then in the afternoon, a few more pop u showers and storms are possible. Highs today in the mid 80's. Tonight showers and storms taper off, with overnight lows dropping to the mid 60's. Tomorrow will be sunny and calm, with a high of 85.

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
