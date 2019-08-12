Clear
Sullivan

Arrows have had four straight seasons of eight or more wins

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 10:29 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:29 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

at louisville... the indiana high school football coaches assocation released their first preseason poll of the season... the wabash valley has two teams ranked, they're both in 1a.... north vermillion comes in at number two after finishing as the state runner-up one season ago and parke heritage is 10th..... sullivan isn't ranked, but the arrows hope to make a lot of noise in 3a this season.... they have been one of our most consistent teams lately in the area, they've won eight or more games four years in a row..... for the second year in a row graduation has hit this program hard.... they have just 11 total starters back, but with 71 players out this season head coach blaine powell says he has several guys ready to step
