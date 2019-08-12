Speech to Text for Free Feral Cat Spay/ Neuter Day

in indiana. the parke vermillion county animal shelter is offering an upcoming spay and neuter clinic for feral cats. the event is tuesday, august 27t. you must bring the cats in a cage. they will be spayed or neutered. then, the cats can be returned to their home. shelter manager brenda boatright says the best way to help is to spay or neuter your animals. "if you have an unaltered female or male and you let them go outside, then they are breeding. // i've got a list of 66 names with about 150 kittens waiting total that need to come in because people do not spay or neuter." so far this year the shelter has spayed and neutered over 220 cats. the shelter says you must contact them to register at 765-492-3540. also... the annual "clear the shelter" event is this saturday from noon to five. come adopt