Speech to Text for "We just wanna make sure we can do whatever we can to keep our kids safe."

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

4 inches of rain to finish maturing. listen to this disturbing number. 1 out of 4 students had an exposure to some sort of illegal drug on school grounds. it's a startling stat from the indiana youth institute. with school safety on the forefront of parents minds... the vigo county school corporation and law enforcement are going that extra mile. "i'm not saying we're perfect but we practice though to make sure when we do have to respond that it's not like well what do we do now? we just know based on our training to go go go and respond the way we need to." news 10's sarah lehman sat down with vigo county sheriff john plasse. in tonight's safety alert... she joins us live with what the county is doing to help! patrece.... whether it's on their way to school...or while they're in the building county... city... and state... officers work hard everyday to keep your kids safe. "it's a year round awarness thing you know we don't allow harmful things in school's weapons drugs..." it's a fear that has become more real each year and has had officers all around the country taking extra steps to keep students safe. "from now into the future that's a never ending goal. we just wanna make sure we can do whatever we can to keep our kids safe." vigo county deputies are apart of a school safety council. that's where sheriff john plasse says they discuss how to respond to different situations that may involve your kids safety. whether that's a bus accident... weapons in the school... or even drugs on the campus. you'll remember last year a student at west vigo middle school brought laced gummies to school. that landed another student in the hospital. plasse says things making sure things like that don't happen again is their top priority. "we work closely with the school corp to make sure the kids are safe you know that's our number one goal. i think safetys number one because if you're not safe youre not going to be able to learn in that enviornment if you're worried about what's going on around me or something bad may happen you can't focus on your studies but if the kids feel safe that's our number one goal." plasse says they will do whatever it takes to make sure all of the kids stay safe. he says right now sheriff's deputies and terre haute police are doubling their efforts on school bus safety. he says he hopes just the presence of an officer in the areas where a lot of the violations happen will help. reporting live in terre haute. i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you. an investigation is underway into 2-calls of threats made into 2-calls of is underway investigation an to you.