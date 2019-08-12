Clear

North Vermillion art program returns

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 6:22 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

students at students at north vermillion elementary school can now look forward to putting their creativity to work. "art class" returns after a three year break. the school says they now have the resoures in place to support offering art class to students. deanna shockney s the new art teacher. she says the "community" is to thank for working to ensure the art program is back in the school. "on back to school night i had so many parents, grandparents and guardians say, my student is so excited art is back. they are going to have so much fun.// the community support has been amazing." students previously were only learning about art in the classroom. now, they get to spend time going to art class. the school
