Speech to Text for North Vermillion art program returns

students at students at north vermillion elementary school can now look forward to putting their creativity to work. "art class" returns after a three year break. the school says they now have the resoures in place to support offering art class to students. deanna shockney s the new art teacher. she says the "community" is to thank for working to ensure the art program is back in the school. "on back to school night i had so many parents, grandparents and guardians say, my student is so excited art is back. they are going to have so much fun.// the community support has been amazing." students previously were only learning about art in the classroom. now, they get to spend time going to art class. the school