Styrofoam cups on the way out at SMWC as students and staff receive new reusable cups

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 6:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

next year. june of next year. you won't find a styrofoam cup in the dining hall at "saint mary of the woods college" starting this fall. every student, staff and faculty member will receive a reusable "to-go" cup to use thi year. the director of dining services says it'll save the college from purchasing thousands of styrofoam cups. this student-driven intitative aims at reducing waste. alisson mauk is a senior who got involved with the project through the student senate. she says this is a simple way to make an impact. "anybody in the community can just do it. by having just one reusable cup they can use or by using less styrofoam or having that one to-go container that you just take to lunch everyday and that you just wash at home. it's so easy and it really makes such an impact in our landfills." this initiative is the college's latest in reducing waste. tray-less dining and reusable to-go boxes are also part of the
