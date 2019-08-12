Clear

$5 million Clay County road project set to start next week

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 6:16 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

to you in this evening's traffic alert... the indiana department of transportation is preparing for a major road project. crews will patch and resurface eastern brazil through harmony and knightsville. you're looking at a map of the area. in addition to resurfacing...crews will be updating curb ramps. in-dot wants to make them a-d-a compliant. work on the project officially begins august 19th. that's next monday. in-dot hopes to have the entire project complete by june of
