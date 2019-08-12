Speech to Text for Roses to Go

a simple gesture of compassion... is making a huge difference, and many are taking notice. it all started with one terre haute man's tragedy. news... 10's dominic miranda is live in the studio tonight. he explains how that man is taking the ashes of an untimely death, and is turning them into the flowers of love. it's new for you tonight at 6. today i got a chance to see him in action giving back and making a positive impact in people's lives. pk} this is tsali lough. he's a terre haute south graduate and former indiana state football player. his mother tragically passed away 5 years ago due to cancer. a family friend delivered her flowers every month to keep her positive. that inspired lough. "she would get those flowers and just the joy that would show on my mom's face despite what she was going through was just truly inspiring." /// "i figured you know if she enjoyed the roses so much. . . she liked the flowers. . . i figured other women would too." the program is called roses to go. every monday. . .he calls the oncology department at union hospital. "hey. . uh. . . how many female patients do you guys have today?" then he relays that information to happiness bag. a program that provides recreational services to children and adults with disabilities. they make that amount of get well cards for the cancer patients. next. . .he picks up the exact amount of roses from baeslers market. finally. . . he heads for the hospital. "hello! this is jack from the happiness bag. he just wanted to bring you a rose and a card today and let you know that we love you and hope you get feeling better." this simple act of kindness brings so much joy.. "it means a lot to us. especially our patients being as sick as they are." /// "the folks really they just get so much out of it." /// "that they did something today. they really made an impact on someone's life. lough enjoys doing this but he says it's just the beginning. he sees impacting so many more in the future. "rather than just donating to the female cancer patients. maybe you know we can get enough money where every monday we can come to every female patient on the whole third floor." lough's lough's lough's third floor." on the whole third floor." lough's clothing business swashbucklers is what makes roses to go possible. they donate 50 percent of their profits to different charities. if you want to support roses to go and so many other charity organizations. visit lough's website at swashbucklers.us back