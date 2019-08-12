Speech to Text for Brazil medieval festival set to benefit Christmas in the Park

clean water". you can help "give back" through a unique event this weekend. "storm-crest festival" is happening saturday "in brazil, indiana". it will feature "medieval demonstrations", "games", "music", "role play", and "vendors". you can see in this video here.. "organizers stopped by today" to give us "a little preview"! "the event" benefits "christmas in the park" and a medieval society called "stormcrest." ////// ////// profits are going to be split. so, if you like the idea of christmas or you like the idea of medieval battle, everyone is welcome to come out this day. //////// "stormcrest" will happen "at craig park". it starts at "11"-o'clock saturday morning. "tickets" are "10"-dollars at the gate. kids "6"-and-under "are