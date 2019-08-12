Clear
Need help with your homework? Rose-Hulman's 'AskRose' starts on Monday

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 5:19 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 5:19 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

with school with school back in swing.. "your student" probably has some homework. and there's "a resource" to help with that! "the ask rose homework helpline" "starts tonight". it's something "rose-hulman institute of techonology" offers. "tutors at rose" help students work through their homework. "hoosier students" can get help from "7" until "10" p-m sunday through thursday. students "can call", "e-mail", or, "chat online". "the helpline" is 877-ask-rose. we'll take you behind-the-scenes of how it all
