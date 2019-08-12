Clear
Bloomfield school receives statewide recognition

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 5:18 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 5:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

for you tonight at "6"! "a wabash valley school".. is taking "some extra steps" to get your students "ready for college". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains.. how its getting "bloomfield schools" "statewide recognition". /////// /////// "school is back in session here at bloomfield junior and senior high school. as students and teachers get back to work they have something new to be proud of." the center of excellence in leadership of learning...recently named bloomfield as an "early college high school." the certification is based on eight principles...including areas like curriculum and student success support. students can get up to two years worth of college credit at acredited schools. at bloomfield school leaders say they have been working hard with dual credit teachers to achieve early college status. high school prinicipal david dean says he is glad to see the small school get such high praise. "the committee, the teachers, the students you know have put a lot of work in over the years and to have that validation. that what you're doing at bloomfield junior senior high school is worthy." "i had the chance to speak with one teacher whose been part of the college push. at the top of the hour i'll have what it's been like for him and teachers like him to get students college ready. in bloomfield, gary brian news 10." /////// with school back in swing..
