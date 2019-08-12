Clear
Farmers and dry weather

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 5:16 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

to 8 mph. it's a season many farmers.. just want to be done wth. first.. it was "too much rain". now.. we can't get enough. news 10's "richard solomon" is "live" from a farm in southern vigo county. he talked with "1"-farmer today.. about the many struggles "he" and "other farmers" are facing. /////// local farmer brad burbrink told me this is the first year ever...not all of his crops were planted by august. and still to this day.. he's 10-percent short. burbrink told me.. he and many other farmers "can not wait" until this nightmare of a season is in the past. /////// mother nature hasn't been all that kind to farmers this season. "this whole year's been crazy and we can't wait for it to be over with" brad burbrink farms soy beans and corn. the starts of his planting season was pushed back to late may because of the rain. normally...he would've started planting in april for the highest return on his crops. now...burbrink says they haven't had a good rain within the last few weeks or so. he says they're nearly 6 weeks behind schedule. "what we did plant became challenged. everything we did was not right. we were running out of time and what do you do you just try to make something happen" "these two pieces of corn were both planted on the same day but because of too much water in the earlier season this piece of corn's growth was stunted where as this piece of corn grew normally. now farmers say they need rain to finish off the rest of the crops this is a huge problem." "if we could get 2-4 inches of rain here over the next 2 weeks that would get us to where we probably need to be" burbrink says he's going to keep a positive attitude and stay optimistic. he says it's the life of a farmer...even if the season is a pain. "it's one of those that's just...it's exciting but at the same time it's part of it and uh we live it love it and just gonna keep fighting everyday " //////// the weather has also delayed harvest season. more on those delays coming up at 6. reporting live in vigo county im news 10's ricahrd solomon back to you. ////////
