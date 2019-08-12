Speech to Text for Vague phone call threats prompt lockout at Terre Haute South and Booker T. Washington schools

"police" are investigating "2"-calls of threats made "to terre haute south vigo high school". "officials say".. they were "vague threats". "the director of communications says".. "the calls' came from out-of-state numbers. "the school" went "into lock-out mode." this means.. "the day" went on as usual.. but no visitors could enter. "extra security" was also on-hand "just as a precaution". "authorities say".. while there was "not" "a direct threat".. they're still taking this seriously. ////// ////// if your student is in immediate danger, we will update you via our texting messaging system ////// you can sign-up "for emergency sign-up "for you can you can sign-up "for emergency text alerts" through "the skyward system". it's important to make sure "your information" is updated. for "text services".. you'll need "to opt-in". just text "yes" from your phone to