Two juveniles arrested in connection to Terre Haute warehouse fire

facing teenagers are "2"- "2"-teenagers are now facing charges.. for "a fire" set last night in terre haute. "this view".. from sky drone-10.. shows "what remains today". "the fire".. created "safety concerns" for neighbors in the area. ////// "i hope none of that is hot enough to catch a house on fire, because it was landing on everybody's property." //////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's monday.. august 12th. ///// it all started around "8"-o'clock "last night" near 17th and maple avenue "in north terre haute". you may know it "as the old fiber box plant". this is "the same property" that caught fire "earlier this year". we've been following this story for you since the fire "started last night". news 10's "jada huddlestun".. is "live".. near the scene. ////// //////// susie.. i'm live here at the scene of where the fire started. you can see the rubble and smoke still coming from the warehouse behind me. terre haute arson investigator norm loudermilk gave me a tour around what's left of the warehouse earlier today. authorities arrested a 14-old.. and later arrested a 13-year-old. investigators say the teens confessed to starting the fire. loudermilk says they face "level four felonies" for the crime. crews were out here until 4 o'clock this morning. investigators say the building was vacant when the fire started. loudermilk says it was surveilance video in the area that helped catch the suspects. //////// "at some point in time for a reason that only he knows he reached over and set one of the boxes on fire. // he admitted to where he started the fire. how he started it. he was very apolgetic about doing it. i think things just got out of hand for him." ///////// coming up at the top of the hour.. you'll hear from a man who lives blocks away from the scene.. but could still see smoke and debris in the air as the fire raged on. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun. news 10. //////////