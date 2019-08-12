Speech to Text for Honoring the Badge: Deputy Chief Debbie McDonald

mayor "duke bennett". it's time to honor another outstanding police officer here in the valley. news 10 and "andrews heating and cooling" presented our latest "honoring the badge" award. congratulations goes to linton deputy police chief "debbie mcdonald." she's worked with the "linton police department" for about 16 years. she's only been deputy chief for around 3 weeks. if you know someone who is worthy of "honoring the badge"... visit our website... wthi-tv-dot-com!