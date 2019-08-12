Clear

Monday: Showers and storms, heat index over 100. High: 89°

Today we're going to hold onto the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout the day.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms. Low: 75°

Tuesday: Isolated showers & storms. Mostly cloudy. High: 86°

Detailed Forecast:

Today we're going to hold onto the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Things will also feel very hot, as the heat index could top out in the triple digits. Day time highs today at 89. Tonight mostly cloudy, with a continued chance for showers & storms. Low of only 75. Tomorrow showers and storms ending, but still isolated chances. High of 86.

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
