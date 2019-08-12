Speech to Text for Monday: Showers and storms, heat index over 100. High: 89°
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms. Low: 75°
Tuesday: Isolated showers & storms. Mostly cloudy. High: 86°
Detailed Forecast:
Today we're going to hold onto the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Things will also feel very hot, as the heat index could top out in the triple digits. Day time highs today at 89. Tonight mostly cloudy, with a continued chance for showers & storms. Low of only 75. Tomorrow showers and storms ending, but still isolated chances. High of 86.