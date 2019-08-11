Speech to Text for Artist Paints Historic Downtown Building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the community come together after this loss. you can often see art on display... but not so often do you see it created as you go about your normal day. one man has been set up with paint and brush outside the indiana theatre in downtown terre haute for several mornings. rajesh naidu is an artist in residence at rose-hulman institute of technology. he is also a recent graduate of indiana state university. he is working on a series of landscapes... and has been working on a painting of the theatre for several days -- several hours at a time. he says he wants to leave some mistery as to what the painting looks like until the series is complete but says the theatre is a great source of inspiration. 1:09:01 - 1:09:14 "indiana theatre is of course one of the landmarks of the city so i wanted to paint this because it has a great architectural feeling and it has the details." he says he has been inspired to paint a railroad next... since you hear the trains everywhere. his series will