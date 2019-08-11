Speech to Text for Tattoo Fundraiser

local artists are supporting a woman after suffering multiple personal tragedies. built to last tattoo in brazil held a benefit today. all proceeds will go to rachael smith. you'll remember... we told you she lost her husband joe smith in a motorcylce accident back in june. this is the second massive loss this family has suffered. last year... rachael's brother -- garrett sands -- was shot and killed. flash tattoos were 50 dollars today. those at the shop say they just wanted to give back to their friend during this difficult time. "i love rachael to death. she's just a fun person to be around and we just basically wanted to lend a helping hand ." to learn more about upcoming events the family is putting together... you can