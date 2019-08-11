Clear

Warehouse fire investigated as arson

Warehouse fire investigated as arson

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 11:22 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Warehouse fire investigated as arson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

developing we have we have developing news for you at this hour. crews are still fighting a large warehouse fire in terre haute. the smoke could be seen across town! good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. many viewers sent us pictures and videos like what you see behind me. our news 10 crew was also able to take a closer look at damage as the fire raged on. this is happening in a warehouse off a private drive near north 17th street and maple avenue in terre haute. terre haute arson investigator -- norm loudermilk -- escorted our news 10 crew onto the property. loudermilk says the fire started around 8 this evening. this is the same warehouse that caught fire earlier this year. loudermilk says people should avoid the area... and vigo county dispatchers say they've gotten many calls tonight from people worried there were multiple fires due to all the smoke. we've been in contact with loudermilk all evening. he says this is an active investigation and they were looking for people who may have been responsible for the fire. he says -- because the building was empty -- it's likely the cause is arson. we will have updates on this
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
A Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Artist Paints Historic Downtown Building

Image

Memorial Bike Ride

Image

Tattoo Fundraiser

Image

Warehouse fire investigated as arson

Image

New School Bus Stop Arm Cameras

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

Back to school block party

Image

Trailblazer 5K

Image

New park offers pickleball courts

Image

Benefit Harley Ride

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States