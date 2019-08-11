Speech to Text for Warehouse fire investigated as arson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

developing we have we have developing news for you at this hour. crews are still fighting a large warehouse fire in terre haute. the smoke could be seen across town! good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. many viewers sent us pictures and videos like what you see behind me. our news 10 crew was also able to take a closer look at damage as the fire raged on. this is happening in a warehouse off a private drive near north 17th street and maple avenue in terre haute. terre haute arson investigator -- norm loudermilk -- escorted our news 10 crew onto the property. loudermilk says the fire started around 8 this evening. this is the same warehouse that caught fire earlier this year. loudermilk says people should avoid the area... and vigo county dispatchers say they've gotten many calls tonight from people worried there were multiple fires due to all the smoke. we've been in contact with loudermilk all evening. he says this is an active investigation and they were looking for people who may have been responsible for the fire. he says -- because the building was empty -- it's likely the cause is arson. we will have updates on this