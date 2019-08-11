Speech to Text for New School Bus Stop Arm Cameras

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the new feature is working so far this school year. richar} as the second week of school is getting ready to start some are taking look back at last week. one high schooler told us he's happy for the safety the schools have. news 10's richard solomon spoke with a student and principal about how their first week back went . he also gives an update on some of the safery pk} over 14 thousand students started school last week in vigo county. andrew martin goes to west vigo high school. he told me the first week of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. but that all starts with a safe learning enviroment. andrew martin has one week of school now under his belt. "just getting into it...a little rock but everything's been going great." martin's a junior at west vigo high school . he's noticed some of the changes the school corporation made too ensure students stay safe. "our principals take very big percautions to kind of keep us safe while we're there and give our parents kind of that calmness that we're going to be ok." one of it's upgrades...17 new buses with stop arms cameras. the camera's take pictures of drivers who speed past while the buses arms are out. "this first week just sets the bar. our number one thing for our students is safety." dr. janel bonomo is principal of lafyette elementary school. she told me there haven't been any reports about drivers violating the stop arms just yet. that's a good thing. bonomo says now that school's back in... folks need to slow down. "we want to make sure that everyone in our community's aware watch out school's back in session." martin told me he does in fact feel safe. he's excited to hit the books monday morning. "im really just looking to see kind of what our principal has in store and kind of just how things are gonna go this year" dr. bonomo says they look forward to taking data from the first week...and using it to shape what beneficial changes they'll add later on during the year.