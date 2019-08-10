Speech to Text for Back to school block party

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year. the free life community the free life the free life community church hosted a block party today. it's a way for families to enjoy some time together after being back in the classroom this week. the event featured music... food... games... and a fire truck bounce house. the terre haute fire department even stopped by to talk about fire safety. "we beleive that someone that wears a uniform for whatever reason people have been taught that they're not their friend they're the enemy, and the fact of the matter is that's not true. in fact we want children to know that if you see someone in a position of authority, that person has a trust of the community to help youy not to harm you." the church hosts the back to school block party every