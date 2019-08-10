Clear

Trailblazer 5K

Trailblazer 5K

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Trailblazer 5K

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

help from the community. runners of all ages laced up their sneakers to support an important cause. the group "generations" held t 10th annual trailblazer 5-k at vincennes university today. it's a way to get folks of all ages out and active. "generations" helps the elderly by providing programs and services to help them remain independent and healthy in their own homes. event ogranizers say they estimate nearly 150 people came out
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
A Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Back to school block party

Image

Trailblazer 5K

Image

New park offers pickleball courts

Image

Benefit Harley Ride

Image

Vivid Smiles Grand Opening

Image

School bus involved in accident

Image

End of Summer Sale

Image

Drunk driver arrested after running from police in Terre Haute

Image

New laws aim to keep children safe at schools

Image

Saturday Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal