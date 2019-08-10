Speech to Text for Trailblazer 5K

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

help from the community. runners of all ages laced up their sneakers to support an important cause. the group "generations" held t 10th annual trailblazer 5-k at vincennes university today. it's a way to get folks of all ages out and active. "generations" helps the elderly by providing programs and services to help them remain independent and healthy in their own homes. event ogranizers say they estimate nearly 150 people came out