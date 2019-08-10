Clear

New park offers pickleball courts

New park offers pickleball courts

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for New park offers pickleball courts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

had to shave his beard -- men from his church did the same. if you're looking to get outside and get some exercise... you have a new opportunity to do so in vincennes. there was a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of the gregg park pickleball courts today. those at the ceremony also got the chance to play... and learn more about the growing sport. it's been a year long project to raise money and get the courts built. community leaders say they hope this encourages more people in the community and surrounding areas to come out and enjoy the park. "it's real exciting. this is just another addition to our parks. it's just another thing that the public can come out and enjoy and get a little exercise." he adds... the park would not be possible without the hard work and
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
A Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Back to school block party

Image

Trailblazer 5K

Image

New park offers pickleball courts

Image

Benefit Harley Ride

Image

Vivid Smiles Grand Opening

Image

School bus involved in accident

Image

End of Summer Sale

Image

Drunk driver arrested after running from police in Terre Haute

Image

New laws aim to keep children safe at schools

Image

Saturday Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal