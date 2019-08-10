Speech to Text for New park offers pickleball courts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

had to shave his beard -- men from his church did the same. if you're looking to get outside and get some exercise... you have a new opportunity to do so in vincennes. there was a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of the gregg park pickleball courts today. those at the ceremony also got the chance to play... and learn more about the growing sport. it's been a year long project to raise money and get the courts built. community leaders say they hope this encourages more people in the community and surrounding areas to come out and enjoy the park. "it's real exciting. this is just another addition to our parks. it's just another thing that the public can come out and enjoy and get a little exercise." he adds... the park would not be possible without the hard work and