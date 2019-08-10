Speech to Text for Benefit Harley Ride

the community is coming together to support a local man as he battles cancer. today... the bridge church community hosted a benefit harley ride for chad terry. terry was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. the ride started here in terre haute and ended in merom. after the ride... folks got to enjoy lunch... live music... and a raffle. terry says the community support has been overwhelming. "i just hope that this day.. that people that are involved and atleast myself.. you know you can help other people. it's not hard to do you know, and they will never forget it." this isn't the first time the community has rallied behind terry. earlier this year -- when he had