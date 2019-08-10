Speech to Text for Vivid Smiles Grand Opening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new business in terre haute is celebrating with the community. vivid smiles opened in june but hosted a grand opening party today. it's a way for the community to tour the office... meet the staff... and win prizes. those at vivid smiles say the party is a great way to get involved with the community and show everyone the importance of going to the dentist. "we want them to know that we take the whole family. dental work is important, and a lot of people don't realize how important it is, so we wanted to make sure that that was known." the new office is located at 25-12 wabash avenue in terre