Clear

School bus involved in accident

School bus involved in accident

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 10:37 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for School bus involved in accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bus a school bus carrying southern indiana students was involved in an accident earlier today. the vincennes community school corporation says there were band students and staff on the bus. luckily... no one was hurt. the school corporation shared a post on facebook this evening saying the driver was not at fault. school leaders say
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
A Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Back to school block party

Image

Trailblazer 5K

Image

New park offers pickleball courts

Image

Benefit Harley Ride

Image

Vivid Smiles Grand Opening

Image

School bus involved in accident

Image

End of Summer Sale

Image

Drunk driver arrested after running from police in Terre Haute

Image

New laws aim to keep children safe at schools

Image

Saturday Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal