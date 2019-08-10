Speech to Text for New laws aim to keep children safe at schools

"i freaked because with all of the school shootings you hear about were the kids safe were they scared." new laws aim to keep children safe at schools... following scares at multiple indiana schools already this new school year. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. indiana governor eric holcomb signed 2 new bills into law he says will make schools safer. this comes after 2 students in hoosier schools were caught with guns in the first week of class. just days ago... a student at woodrow wilson middle school in terre haute was arrested for bringing an unloaded airsoft gun to class. in tonight's safety alert... news 10's richard solomon breaks down what these new laws mean and has more from parents. pk} parents at woodrow wilson middle school say they're glad no one was hurt in the incident at the school thursday. but they also told me more could be done to make sure their kids are safe. many indiana students have only completed a week of class..but already students at 2 central indiana schools have been caught with guns on campus. woodrow wilson middle school had a scare of it's own. amy wallace says her twins were at school when a student brought an unloaded air soft gun on the grounds. "it's just sad..it's sad because i mean those are young kids that what were they thinking or where they thinking" wallace told me even though the gun wasn't real...this is still a serious issue. "they should really just buckle down on these kids. it's really sad to me that we can you know have our kids just go to school like they're supposed to" indiana lawmakers are working to make sure your child is safe. governor eric holcomb signed 2 school safety bills friday. one bill provides access to more funding for safety equipment and partnerships with local law enforcement. the second bill allows schools to create support services for children and parents for mental health and well-being. "with all of the school shootings that you hear about that are all over you worry about your kids safety at that point" heather vanlannen's child also attends woodrow wilson. she says she thinks these bills are a just few steps in the right direction but more could be done to keep kids safe in vigo county. "if they can afford to replace our buses i think that it's time to maybe think about metal dectators at the enterences of these schools doing anything to better our kids safety" wallace told me no parent should ever have to experience a scare like she did...or fear their child is in danger "we are losing someone you know dear to us that's just not right" lawmakers say these new laws will make students safer. the legislation also requires all indiana schools to be up to code with the department of homeland security threat assessment. back to you. the nation's the