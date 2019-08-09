Speech to Text for Dakota Caton

it didn't take long for dakota caton to make an impact last year on the indiana state football team... as a freshman he was one of the top kickoff returners in the fcs..... the former sullivan star also made some big plays at wide receiver last season.... he averaged close to 12 yards per catch and had two touchdown receptions.... the sophomore has always had tremendous speed, but he's worked hard on his body.... caton says he's gained 20 pounds so he be a more durable receiver in hopes of having a bigger role in the sycamore offense... his play during fall camp at receiver has caught the attention of head coach curt mallory....