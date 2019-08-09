Speech to Text for Linton

back... no high school football team in the wabash valley has a bigger bullseye on them than linton.... that's what happens when you're not only the most successful school in the area but one of the best in the state.... the miners had a rough year last season, going five and six....it was their first losing season since 1996.... life in 2a football has been tough for linton, they've gone 12-10 the last two years but the old 1a powerhouse believes this is the year they can return to form, despite competing in 2a.... they have 16 seniors and all 11 starters back on offense and nine on defense.... head coach brian oliver says it may be a new year for his program, but the standards haven't changed.