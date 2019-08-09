Speech to Text for Anthony Leal

one of the one of the state's top high school boys basketball player has committed to iu and it's a player that many should be familiar with in the wabash valley.... bloomington south senior anthony leal picked the hoosiers today over stanford.... leal is a four-star prospect who's ranked second in the state in this years senior class, and 96th nationally.... the six-five guard is known as a shooter, but he's also pretty athletic and can put it on the floor... last year leal averaged close to 20 points per game