Speech to Text for Vigo County Democratic committee person says other members should resign for signing Independent's p

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first, 20-20. controversy is playing out in one of vigo county's political parties. it's part of our political alert tonight. democratic committee person -- debrah kirk-peters -- says other members of the vigo county democratic party signed a petition to get pat goodwin -- on the ballot. he's the independent candiate for mayor. now, she's saying those members should resign. kirk-peters sent a letter to each committee member who signed that petition. in it, she asks them to resign or she would petition to have the committee members removed. news 10 spoke to some of those member tonight... at a democratic meeting. one who signed signed says he stands by his decision, and has no plans on resigning. 10:21:21,07 "i was surprised that my years of service within the party, the local party, state and national for that matter could all be wiped away because i signed a petition to simply allow a friend of mine to be on the ballot." independent candidate goodwin is running against democrat karrum nasser, and incumbent republican mayor duke