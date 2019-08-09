Speech to Text for Greene County commissioners work on future plans for Richland-Plummer Covered Bridge

lost or wasted. greene county commisioners are working toward a solution for drivers who cross the richland-plummer bridge in bloomfield. the bridge currently allows single-lane traffic to cross. commisioners are working toward applying for a grant to construct a new road and bridge. the current bridge would then only be open to "foot traffic." the project is estimated to cost "4-point-6" million dollars. greene county would only be responsible for "20" percent... with the help of federal aid. in the meantime, the bridge will remain open. crews will continue to make repairs to some of the current issues that