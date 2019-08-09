Speech to Text for Music Therapy hits all the right notes

uses the a treatment that uses the "arts" to heal is getting its time to shine. news 10's alia blackburn explains why people are singing the praises of music. alia: you may know the name "kodi lee". that's because the entire nation is getting to know him... and his powerful voice. just take a look at this. kodi sings: "when my life is over... remember we're together...." lee auditioned for "america's got talent". what makes this story so unique.. is that he's living with a variety of disabilities.. including autism. according to his official website... it's the power of music that changed his life. that's why i wanted to dig a little deeper to learn about the unsung services in our area... and how they're helping our community. here's a look at what i found. *nats (covered by video)* "that was really awesome guitar playin'... oh you wanna do a little more? we can do that." *nats (guitar plays)* it's a feeling we all know... "as soon as the music starts, he starts rocking and vocalizing..." *nats (singing)* the one we get... *nats (singing)* when we hear our favorite song. "he leaves here in a better mood, better equipped to handle the things that he deals with throughout his day." and for jack... "let's give it a really good strum, you ready?" that's the sound of progress. amanda steiner: "there was no question that music would be in my life forever... i just had no idea that i would use it to help others." "amanda steiner" is a board-certified "music therapist". "are you ready to play a little piano with me today?" twice a week... she sees about 10 clients at the "happiness bag" in terre haute. *singing hit the road jack* like jack... "it's your turn, yeah jack!" who has "intellectual disability." morgan: "music facilitates connection, and that's something that we really need." "morgan sparks" runs the "rhyt garden" out of jasonville, indiana. her team includes 4 music therapists... who travel to surrounding counties. morgan: "we're an allied health profession, and we are using music as our tool to facilitate change." equipped with the tools... "let's do don't stop believing.. i know you like that one".. and the technology... therapists are trained to asses... treat and track every client they see. results are showing success in managing stress... communication and even memory. *drums* as for jack... steiner says he hasn't missed a beat. (covered) amanda: "it took a lot more for him to kind of get vocalizing with me and going..." "now, it's almost like when he comes into the building and sees me, he starts vocalizing because he knows what we're about to do." "we'll just play a little more guitar before we say goodbye, ok?" carrying that feeling we know so well. "rhythm garden" serves greene.. clay... vigo and sullivan counties. along with disabilities... they also work with dementia and alzheimer's... mental health and hospice.