Speech to Text for Stuff the Bus campaign makes its final stop in Marshall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

camp. a school supply drive made its final stop for the year in marshall, illinois. every year the united way of the wabash valley teams up with local stores. together they host stuff the bus. it's a drive that collects school supplies for students. today the drive took place at walmart in marshall. organizers say drives like this are a major help to local families. "a lot of us take every day school supplies for granted. the glue, the paint, the crayons. some families are struggling. struggling to put food on the table and struggling to make those bills. " all of the supplies collected will remain