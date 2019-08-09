Clear

Teachers encourage kids to enter the STEM fields

Teachers encourage kids to enter the STEM fields

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 6:19 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 6:19 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Teachers encourage kids to enter the STEM fields

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wthi-tv-dot-com. in 20-16....half of workers in science and engineering fields earned more than 80-thousand dollars a year. that's according to the national science board. it's a developing workforce that will only continue to grow. local schools are doing what they can to help the youngest generations meet that demand. news 10 spoke with teachers at northeast north elementary school in farmersburg. they say this school year....students will be encouraged to visit the "wonder lab". it's a room dedicated to stem learning. that stands for science...technology...engi... ng and mathematics. teachers are excited about everything the lab has to offer. "it's endless the amount of stuff that we can do. we painted. we have new tables, futons. it's just a creative learning space for students to use. " teachers also used the wonder lab over the summer for a special
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
A Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Music Therapy hits all the right notes

Image

Hey Kevin 8-9

Image

Stuff the Bus campaign makes its final stop in Marshall

Image

Teachers encourage kids to enter the STEM fields

Image

Redbird State Recreation Area reopens after months of work

Image

Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Monday

Image

Honoring the Badge: Deputy Chief Debbie McDonald

Image

Extended video from the Death Wish Challenge

Image

Fork in the Road: Goodie House Pizza in Sullivan has a pizza so hot...you need to sign a waiver

Image

Friday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal