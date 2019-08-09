Speech to Text for Teachers encourage kids to enter the STEM fields

wthi-tv-dot-com. in 20-16....half of workers in science and engineering fields earned more than 80-thousand dollars a year. that's according to the national science board. it's a developing workforce that will only continue to grow. local schools are doing what they can to help the youngest generations meet that demand. news 10 spoke with teachers at northeast north elementary school in farmersburg. they say this school year....students will be encouraged to visit the "wonder lab". it's a room dedicated to stem learning. that stands for science...technology...engi... ng and mathematics. teachers are excited about everything the lab has to offer. "it's endless the amount of stuff that we can do. we painted. we have new tables, futons. it's just a creative learning space for students to use. " teachers also used the wonder lab over the summer for a special