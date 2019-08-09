Speech to Text for Redbird State Recreation Area reopens after months of work

"redbird state recreation area" opened today for the first time since march 11. the area in linton primarily serves "off-road vehicles." "redbird" shut down in march for crews to make repairs to drainage areas along the trails. news 10 met with "steven boller" from carmel, indiana today. "boller" has been visiting "redbird" for "10" years. he says he enjoys the challenge of the trails at "redbird." "oh it's a great park. it's state run...it keeps a lot of the problems out that you see in other parks." "redbird" will resume normal business hours of sunrise to sunset. the area