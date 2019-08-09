Speech to Text for Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Monday

brady harp is live with information on a meteor shower this week. every august the night sky lights up with shooting stars from a meteor shower. to give you some quick facts about this year's persied meteor shower i've prepared a quick rundown of what you need to know before startgazing. pk} the perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend. the meteor shower peaks every year around this time. it is visible in july and august but most visible in august. the meteor shower is caused by the earth moving through the dust trail of the swift-tuttle comet dust every year around this time. when the dust falls into the earth's atmosphere meteors are created that burn up and look like shooting stars. to get the best view of the shooting stars make sure to go out after midnight when the sky is at it's darkest. the shower will peak monday night but it will be visible all weekend so you have multiple chances to see this meteor shower before it ends later this month. if you plan on stargazing these next few on stargazing if you plan this month. it ends later shower before it ends later this month. if you plan on stargazing these next few days make sure to follow storm team 10 for sky conditions before the meteor shower these next few nights. in terre haute - brady harp - storm team 10.