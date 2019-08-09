Speech to Text for Honoring the Badge: Deputy Chief Debbie McDonald

likely be better prepared. a greene county, indiana law enforcement officer received a special honor. news 10 and crew car wash presented an "honoring the badge" award. linton deputy chief of police debbie mcdonald received the award. mcdonald has worked with the linton police department for around 16 years. she's only been deputy chief for around 3 weeks. mcdonald says she's honored to be a recipient. "nominating an officer. it makes them feel good. it makes you feel appreciated. the community is paying attention to things that you do." if you know someone if you know if you know someone worthy of being an honoring the badge recipient... you can nominate them. all you have to do is head over to