Fork in the Road: Goodie House Pizza in Sullivan has a pizza so hot...you need to sign a waiver

"the fork in the road crew".. is always up "for a goo food challenge". chief photojournalist "mike latta".. got "a hot lead" on a pizza that they were serving "on the square in sullivan, indiana". "the crew".. just had to hit the road.. to see why.. "they said".. "this pizza".. will melt your soul! //////// welcome to goodie house pizza. raemie (ray-mee) cooley is the owner and she fell in love with this pizza place when she was a kid. "i think i was about three years old when ever we started eating here, and ever since...so it's always been my favorite pizza so it's kinda cool to own your favorite restauirant." they make all kinds of great pizza, calzones and sandwiches here. nat/// got some cheese, and a little pepper, just a walk in the park right? yeah...no big deal. but we heard about a contest with a pizza they make here that is catching fire. nat// that is the hot guy. do you have a name for it yet? uh yes....it's called the death wish (laughter) so the death wish challenge as its called is a ten inch pizza made of. "several different sauces and pepper flake, carolina reaper ,moruga scorpion," just to name a few, and don't worry, you get one bottle of water to wash out the flames. this pizza is so hot that you have to sign a waiver just to try it. "i tried it, i wish i wouldn't have." so what do you win if you can complete this challenge? you get your money back, you get a t-shirt saying you survived the death wish challenge at goodie house pizza, and you get your name on the wall of flame. (laughter) nat/// that's really good, alright lets do it....it's definitley hot. when news 10's heather good heard about this pizza she was all in, she's a big fan of spicy foods. nat/// she's going for more. but right about now she is probably rethinking her current situation. nat//// whoooo....nope....(laughter) nat/// how does it taste though? "like pain (laughter)" ross and i both thought we would just take a bite to see if it was really that hot. nat/// yeah...this was a bad idea. nat/// ross....it gets less good.(laughter) nat/// immediatley regret this. (laughter) mike clidienenst has experience with pepper eating challenges, so we thought we would get his opinion on just how hot the death wish pizza is. nat/// wow that is immediate isn't it? ep. "can you describe how it tastes? it tastes like the devil." nat/// no...i'm not crying (laughter) "they rate it in scoviles, a jalopeno is 200 thousand scovilles, the peppers that are on here are 2.2 million scovilles, and the hot sauces on here are 4 million scovilles. " so if you like spicy and you like pizza, then head to goodie house pizza, but be warned. the death wish challenge is the real deal. nat/// heather crying in sullivan indiana with the fork in the road, mike latta news 10. ///////// o-k.. listen-up here.. "the death wish challenge" will be held "on saturday, august 31st". and as of "right now".. there are still openings for contestants. so "if" you're "a brave soul".. and think you're up for it.. head on over to our website "wthitv-dot-com".. and check-ou