Clear

New flooring store opens in Terre Haute

New flooring store opens in Terre Haute

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 5:44 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for New flooring store opens in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

many years". "a new business is open" in terre haute. "lumber liquidators flooring company".. opened its 1st store in terre haute "today". it's located on south u-s highway-"41". "the store".. offers more than "400"-kinds of flooring. "the store manager says".. they can help "do it yourself customers" find everything they need. they also offer "installation for customers" wh want the work done "for them". ////// /////// 18:04:37 - 18:04:43 scott mays, store manager, "this is all we do is flooring, so we specialize in flooring so it's all we do and everything we do." ////// "lumber liquidators".. also offers "a best price guarantee" "a grand opening celebration" is set "for
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
A Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Music Therapy hits all the right notes

Image

Hey Kevin 8-9

Image

Stuff the Bus campaign makes its final stop in Marshall

Image

Teachers encourage kids to enter the STEM fields

Image

Redbird State Recreation Area reopens after months of work

Image

Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Monday

Image

Honoring the Badge: Deputy Chief Debbie McDonald

Image

Extended video from the Death Wish Challenge

Image

Fork in the Road: Goodie House Pizza in Sullivan has a pizza so hot...you need to sign a waiver

Image

Friday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal