Speech to Text for New flooring store opens in Terre Haute

many years". "a new business is open" in terre haute. "lumber liquidators flooring company".. opened its 1st store in terre haute "today". it's located on south u-s highway-"41". "the store".. offers more than "400"-kinds of flooring. "the store manager says".. they can help "do it yourself customers" find everything they need. they also offer "installation for customers" wh want the work done "for them". ////// /////// 18:04:37 - 18:04:43 scott mays, store manager, "this is all we do is flooring, so we specialize in flooring so it's all we do and everything we do." ////// "lumber liquidators".. also offers "a best price guarantee" "a grand opening celebration" is set "for